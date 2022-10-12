Dallas Police Officer in Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash

A Dallas police officer is currently in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on Tuesday night.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred on Spur 408 northbound at West Kiest Boulevard shortly before midnight.
Police said the officer was driving to work for his shift when his vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver.
Dallas Fire Rescue transported the officer to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.
According to police, the Dallas Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating the crash.
