Dallas

Dallas Police Officer in Critical Condition After Wrong-Way Crash

By Hannah Jones

Metro

A Dallas police officer is currently in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on Tuesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the incident occurred on Spur 408 northbound at West Kiest Boulevard shortly before midnight.

Police said the officer was driving to work for his shift when his vehicle was hit by a wrong-way driver.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Dallas Fire Rescue transported the officer to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

According to police, the Dallas Police Department Traffic Unit is currently investigating the crash.

Check back and refresh this article for the latest update on this story.

Metro

This article tagged under:

DallasDallas Police Departmentwrong-way crash
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us