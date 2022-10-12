Dallas Skyline Goes Blue in Honor of Dallas Officer Who Died After Wrong-Way Crash

The Dallas skyline lit up in blue Wednesday night in honor of the 25-year-old officer who died following an overnight crash with a wrong-way driver.

Police Officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was on his way to work at the Dallas Police Department's Northwest Patrol Division late Tuesday when he collided with a wrong-way driver on Spur 408, near Kiest Boulevard. The impact forced Arellano's SUV into the path of a tractor-trailer, which sent Arellano's vehicle rolling several times.

Arellano was hospitalized with critical injuries but died Wednesday morning.

Tributes and showings of support from police agencies across North Texas were posted on social media pages throughout the day for Arellano's family and the Dallas Police Department.

Our sincere condolences to the family of Officer Arellano and to @DallasPD for the loss of one of their officers. https://t.co/pSlLHM3h7z — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) October 12, 2022

Chief Garcia, on behalf of @ArlingtonPD, I want to extend our deepest condolences. Our hearts and our prayers are with Officer Arellano's family and his @DallasPD family. https://t.co/6UQaX4shkd — Chief Al Jones (@ChiefArlington) October 12, 2022

We extend our deepest and sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Officer Jacob Arellano and the members of the Dallas Police Department. 💙 https://t.co/HZdIOcFKuc — Garland Police PIO (@GarlandPD) October 12, 2022

Sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of @DallasPD Officer Jacob Arellano. We invite our community to join us in prayer as members of our blue family grieve this loss. https://t.co/L7xxfC9HWY — Grapevine Police (@GrapevinePolice) October 12, 2022

"We are all living our worst nightmare. Today we lost one of our own," Dallas Chief of Police Eddie Garcia said while fighting back tears at a news briefing outside of the hospital.

Before becoming a Dallas police officer, Arellano played football at New Mexico State University. The university's athletic department described him as "an outstanding young man."

Garcia said Arellano had been a member of the Dallas Police Department since June 2019 and was assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division's first watch.

A patrol car is now parked in front of DPD’s Northwest Station. Several officers placed flowers on the hood.



“Here is an officer driving to work to protect our city in full uniform when his life was taken.” - Chief Eddie Garcia



More tonight @NBCDFW https://t.co/pEbhi5A7gl pic.twitter.com/GY2fdxN3Id — Candace Sweat (@CandaceNBC5) October 13, 2022

"Officer Arellano has a beautiful family who will need our continuing support in the days ahead," Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson wrote in a tweet. "Our city mourns his tragic loss and stands with his loved ones and his @DallasPD colleagues."

We are deeply saddened by the loss of former Aggie football player Jacob Arellano. Jacob was an outstanding young man, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/nRe2G7VghM — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) October 13, 2022

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle may have been intoxicated, police say, and charges have not yet been filed. The driver was hospitalized in serious condition as of Wednesday afternoon.