Crowds Gather in Dallas for Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday was marked in Dallas with the annual parade down the street bearing his name.

"It's Martin Luther King Day," parade goer Dena Ellis said smiling. "I come out every year."

Ellis had a front-row spot with her family near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and Malcolm X Blvd.

"They should always know the history of where they come from," Ellis said.

About 250 organizations including youth groups, bands, cheerleaders, and politicians marched in this year's parade.

Antonio Trigg brought his young children to the parade.

"Let them experience the parade first, and then let them know the importance of this day," Trigg said. "I love the inclusion. I like to see all the people out here that can come together for this one occasion."

"I used to come down whenever we heard the marching bands come through," Bradley Anderson said recalling when he was a child living near the parade route. Now he has his own children to bring to the parade.

"Dr. King's legacy was for us all to be able to love each other and be able to grow together," Anderson said. "So if we don't get to know each other, we can't learn to love each other, better."

At times, Dr. King's "I Have a Dream" speech echoed over a speaker.

"He did say he have a dream," Ellis said. "But it's still way more to do."