A Corsicana assistant principal whose eye was seriously injured during a "disruption" in a classroom earlier this month will speak publicly on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the student accused of causing that injury is not allowed back on campus.

Collins Intermediate School Assistant Principal Candra Rogers has been home for a week Monday, recovering from a severe injury after being rushed to a hospital by air ambulance on Aug. 15.

“I am leaning heavily into my faith, and I am grateful for all of the support that I have received,” Rogers said in a statement Monday.

While it's unknown when Rogers will be able to return to work, she is expected to speak publicly to reporters on Tuesday morning.

The district hasn't elaborated much on what happened when Rogers was injured but did confirm last week that she was in a classroom with fewer than 10 students when she intervened in an unspecified situation and was hurt.

The district said it couldn't release more details to the public, citing the privacy rights of both the victim and the student and the need to preserve the ongoing investigation.

“We are not going to shy away from being open to the public, but we are going to follow the law first,” said Corsicana Superintendent Stephanie Howell.

The student, whose name has not been released, is expected to face charges as a juvenile. The Corsicana ISD said the Navarro County District Attorney's Office and juvenile probation department are involved in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the school district said Monday, "The student has been restricted to a specific location and cannot be on campus."

“Our focus remains on Mrs. Rogers, her family, and our students and staff at Collins,” said Howell in a statement. “This incident affects our whole district, as well. We want our teachers and staff to feel safe at work, just as we want our students to feel safe in school.”