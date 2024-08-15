An employee at a Corsicana school was rushed to a hospital by air ambulance Thursday after being seriously injured in a "disruption" in a classroom, the district says.

In a Facebook post, the Corsicana ISD shared an update from Collins Intermediate Principal Tiffany Boortz, saying an employee had been hurt and was hospitalized following a "disruption in a classroom" that "resulted in an injury to an intermediate school employee."

That person, who has not been identified, was taken by air ambulance to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The district's statement confirmed that though the "disruption" occurred in a classroom, "no other students or staff were ever in danger." The district did not reveal any other details, including the nature of the injury, who may have been in the room with the staffer, and their job.

While first responders treated the injured person, Boortz said other students and staff were kept in their classrooms.

"The safety of our students and staff remains a top priority, and our thoughts are focused on our colleague during the recovery process," the district said. "Additional administrators and counselors will be on campus for the remainder of this week to help ensure a safe environment for all."

Collins Intermediate serves 5th and 6th graders between elementary and middle school.

The district said the Corsicana ISD police are investigating the incident.

