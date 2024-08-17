Corsicana ISD assistant principal recovering following injury from classroom disruption

Just a week into a new year, students and staff at Corsicana ISD’s Collins Intermediate School are reeling.

“Yesterday, we had a disruption in the classroom that escalated,” said district spokesperson Raymond Linex.

Linex said Assistant Principal Candra Rogers is recovering after she was airlifted to a hospital Thursday when she was injured by a student.

“She was just trying to intervene yesterday and things kind of escalated from there,” he said.

With Rogers still in the hospital Friday, neighbors gathered in prayer outside of the school at a vigil organized by former board member Barbara Kelley.

“Right now, we just need to heal and help make it better,” said Kelley.

Kelley says the community celebrated when Corsicana native Eugene Rogers returned last year as head football coach.

Now they’re rallying around his wife, Candra, who’s also become an integral part of their community.

“We were all just hurt, just crushed, because I know the purpose in why they came back because they didn’t have to come back, you know, but they came back because they wanted to help our young people, you know, help the program, and so it was just so hurtful,” she said.

Friday, the Navarro County District Attorney said the student involved was released to his parents following a hearing.

Because the student is a minor, the DA’s office said it won't release any more details about possible charges.

The district had previously said the student was detained and that charges were pending.

As for Rogers, Linex said she’s making progress.

“She’s improving. She’s in good spirits. She’s very strong,” he said.

According to neighbors, she’s also backed by a strong community.

“At the end of the day, we have to take ownership. We have to say, ok, what do we want to do to make it better? What are we going to do to make it better?” said Kelley.