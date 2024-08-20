Corsicana ISD assistant principal out of hospital after injury from classroom ‘disruption'

There was a regular dismissal at Collins Intermediate School on Monday after a turbulent start for its first week of school.

On Friday, Aug. 16, the Corsicana Independent School District said that Assistant Principal Candra Rogers was attacked so severely inside a classroom she had to be airlifted to a medical facility in Dallas.

"We need to protect our teachers. They’re rare and hard to come by, and we’re not protecting our teachers or our students," said Terry Garner, a parent at Collins Intermediate School.

On Monday night, Garner attended the school board meeting to inquire about the district's plans to improve teacher training for handling disruptive students and to see if they would be transparent about classroom issues.

"I want them to be transparent," said Garner.

Superintendent Stephanie Howell told NBC that Rogers was released from the hospital.

"Ms Rogers, I talked to her today. She’s in good spirits. She conveyed that the only thing she needs is prayer," said Howell.

Howell did not specify the type of injuries Rogers received in the incident. Still, she did say that the beloved assistant principal and her husband were deeply connected to the community. The superintendent also stated that not only did Rogers and her husband need to heal, but they also needed to improve.

"The kids adore both of them. They’re kind, welcoming, warm, and they just love our kids," said Howell.

"We’re going to train our staff on all the rules and regulations. You use this as an opportunity to grow and get better," said Howell.

NBC 5 learned that the district is planning a fundraiser for the Rogers', and that the assistant principal could potentially address the community later this week about the incident.