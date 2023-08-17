Coppell adds Narcan mist and bleeding control kits to AED boxes in city buildings

The City of Coppell has updated its automated external defibrillator (AED) boxes in city buildings to include Narcan and bleeding control kits.

Adding trauma care items such as tourniquets, bandages, and overdose protection like Narcan can buy time for first responders to arrive on the scene.

"The Coppell Fire Department takes an all-hazards approach," said Coppell Fire Chief Kevin Richardson. "We aim to be prepared for any and all emergencies, and the updates to the AED boxes represent another safety measure we have in place to protect the health and safety of our community."

Equipping these boxes with everything city residents and employees need to perform potentially life-saving emergency care is vital to curating a healthy and vibrant community according to the City of Coppell.

The AED boxes are located in city-operated facilities, including Town Center, the Cozby Library and Community Center, the Biodiversity Education Center, Coppell Arts Center, The CORE, and the Andrew Brown West Concession Booth.

What is in the AED boxes?

AEDs are essential, easy-to-use, life-saving devices. They analyze the heart's beating rhythm, and, if necessary due to sudden cardiac arrest, they deliver an electrical shock to help the heart return to its normal rhythm.

A bleed control kit contains all the necessary items to control intense bleeding and prevent further blood loss for a victim. These kits can be identified by a sticker and contain medical gloves, various bandages and a tourniquet.

Narcan mist is a medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdose and is the standard treatment for opioid overdose. Easy-to-read instructions for how to use this life-saving medication are included on the package.

To locate the nearest AED box in Coppell city buildings, download the free app PulsePoint.

WHAT IS NARCAN?

According to the manufacturer, "Narcan nasal spray is a prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency with signs of breathing problems and severe sleepiness or not being able to respond."

The active ingredient in Narcan is naloxone hydrochloride. Narcan is the brand name for the device that delivers naloxone into the nasal cavity.

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, naloxone is an FDA-approved opioid antagonist medication that is used to reverse an opioid overdose. SAMHSA said naloxone is a temporary treatment and its effects do not last long so it's critical to obtain medical intervention as soon as possible after administering or receiving naloxone.

WHAT IS NALOXONE?

According to the National Institutes of Health's National Institute on Drug Abuse, naloxone is a medicine that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose by attaching itself to opioid receptors and either reversing or blocking the effects of opioids.

"Naloxone can quickly restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose. But, naloxone has no effect on someone who does not have opioids in their system, and it is not a treatment for opioid use disorder. Examples of opioids include heroin, fentanyl, oxycodone (OxyContin), hydrocodone (Vicodin), codeine, and morphine.

Naloxone comes in two FDA-approved forms, injectable and as a nasal spray.

Naloxone works for only 30 to 90 minutes and many opioids remain in the body longer than that. It is possible for a person to still experience the effects of an overdose after a dose of naloxone wears off so it's imperative to call 911 or get the overdosing person medical attention as soon as possible after the dose is administered.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 29, 2023 approved selling naloxone without a prescription, setting the overdose-reversing drug on course to become the first opioid treatment drug to be sold over the counter.

DOES THE FDA APPROVAL MEAN I CAN BUY IT AT CVS OR WALGREENS?

Yes. Narcan will become available over-the-counter at pharmacies by late summer, the company said.

Other brands of naloxone and injectable forms will not yet be available over the counter, but they could be soon.

The nonprofit Harm Reduction Therapeutics Inc., which has funding from OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, has an application before the FDA to distribute its version of spray naloxone without a prescription

Once available over the counter, the drug could be available at places without pharmacies, like convenience stores, supermarkets and from online retailers.