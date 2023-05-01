Nonprofit's ‘Narcan Happy Hour' to Raise Awareness on Impact of Opioids

The local nonprofit Foundation 45 will host its "Narcan Happy Hour" Thursday in Deep Ellum to address opioid use and overdoses in the community.

Instead of cheap drinks, those who attend will receive two free doses of Narcan while supplies last. Narcan is the brand name for naloxone and is a medication used for emergency treatment of opioid overdose.

The nonprofit focuses on helping musicians, artists, and those in the entertainment industry with mental health and addiction.

“We provide free mental health services to our creative community. So, all of our groups are led by licensed professional counselors, which means that they are master level and above," said Lauren O'Connor, the president and executive director of Foundation 45. "We have a specific vetting process because we want to get the quality counselors to provide to the community, and everything is free to those 18 and up."

Thursday’s happy hour is free for those 21 and up and will take place at Three Links Deep Ellum, a well-known spot among those in Dallas’ creative community.

“This is a safe space for so many people. So, I think people are going to be a lot more relaxed and be able to have a drink,” O’Connor said. "I think it starts in the music venues, those in the creative communities, especially those touring, that's where we're seeing a lot of impact in general substance use. So, we just want to we wanted to start it off as a 21 and up event to get parents involved, friends, family members to have that adult conversation.”

The event will discuss topics including signs of an overdose, fentanyl test strips, harm reduction resources and safety tips.

“I just think this is just the beginning of a wonderful journey of us having that conversation with the community,” O’Connor said.

Narcan Happy Hour will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 5 at Three Links located at 2704 Elm Street. No registration is required to attend.