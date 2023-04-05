Unresponsive Carrollton Middle School Student Revived With Narcan

A student at DeWitt Perry Middle School in Carrollton was revived Tuesday with Narcan, according to a district message obtained by The Dallas Morning News.

The student, who has not been identified, was unresponsive in class. Staff administered the opioid-reversal medication, and the student was taken to a local hospital, the letter to Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD families says.

“We want to commend our students and staff for their quick action in assisting in this incident,” the message reads. “It takes our entire community to keep children safe. We need your help, if you see something, if you hear something, say something.”

Other students who were in the classroom received support from district crisis counselors, the message said. No additional information about Tuesday’s incident was available.

