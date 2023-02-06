DallasNews.com

3 Students Dead, 6 Hospitalized From Fentanyl Linked to Carrollton Drug House: Report

Complaint alleges drug house operated four blocks from R.L. Turner High School in the Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD and juvenile dealers sold to classmates

By Sharon Grigsby | The Dallas Morning News

Three young Carrollton-Farmers Branch students are dead and six others have been hospitalized in a string of fentanyl overdoses, most of them since December.

Federal investigators say each of these tragedies traces back to a single Carrollton house, located just blocks from R.L. Turner High School, where juvenile dealers as young as 14 picked up the drugs and sold them to classmates.

The grim narrative was laid out in a criminal complaint filed against Luis Eduardo Navarrete and Magaly Mejia Cano as the couple will make their initial appearance Monday afternoon in federal court in Dallas on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.

NBC 5's partners at The Dallas Morning News first broke the story just as the document was unsealed in federal court. Click here to read the full story.

