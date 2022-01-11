Coppell Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

Police in Coppell are asking for help searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing Monday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an endangered missing persons alert overnight for 14-year-old Alexander Rivera. The DPS says he has an intellectual disability and may be in danger.

Rivera was last seen at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Coppell Road in Coppell.

Rivera is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue plastic framed prescription eyeglasses. He had a backpack, tan sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black Adidas tennis shoes.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Coppell Police Department at 972-304-3600.

ACTIVE ENDANGERED MISSING ALERT for Alexander Hawkins Rivera from Coppell, TX, on 01/10/2022. pic.twitter.com/1P3cB6kdsr — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) January 11, 2022

