Coppell Police Searching for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy

Police in Coppell are asking for help searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing Monday afternoon.
The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an endangered missing persons alert overnight for 14-year-old Alexander Rivera. The DPS says he has an intellectual disability and may be in danger.
Rivera was last seen at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of South Coppell Road in Coppell.
Rivera is 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue plastic framed prescription eyeglasses. He had a backpack, tan sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and black Adidas tennis shoes.
If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the Coppell Police Department at 972-304-3600.
Texas Statewide Alert Programs
There are seven kinds of alerts that can be issued for people in Texas. They are listed below with links to a page with more information.
- Amber Alert
- Active Shooter Alert (in development)
- Blue Alert
- Silver Alert
- CLEAR Alert
- Camo Alert
- Endangered Missing Person Alert