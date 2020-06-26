Cook Children's Hospital Physicians Share Their Reasons for Wearing Masks

More than two dozen physicians from Cook Children's Hospital are sharing why they wear their masks in a new social media video.

The video features multiple doctors pictured with their loved ones along with a quote from each about why they wear their masks to protect from COVID-19.

The video is part of a new campaign from Cook Children's telling people to #MaskUp.

Two Cook Children's physicians, Alice Phillips M.D. and Lindsay Newton, M.D., came up with the idea for the social media campaign.

This social media campaign comes at a time in which Texas is seeing a dramatic rise in cases.

Both Dallas and Tarrant Counties have mandated masks inside businesses and restaurants where social distancing is not possible.

While Gov. Greg Abbott has said that he does not want to mandate wearing masks across the state, he has pleaded with Texans to wear masks to limit the spread of COVID-19.