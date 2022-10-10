Community Mourns Loss of Joshua Couple

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double murder that left a Joshua couple dead in their home.

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Mike and Kay Scarlett.

According to the medical examiner's office, the couple was murdered Thursday afternoon at their home along Don Lee Road in Joshua.

Mike Scarlett, 66 years old, and Kay Scarlett, 68 years old, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene, according to authorities.

The sheriff says they detained Samuel Paul Scarlett identified as their 28yo son for allegedly stealing their car. He's not charged with murder at this time but No other people of interest are being sought.

According to the sheriff, the couple had been dead for up to 3 days when the family asked for a welfare check.

"I was completely in shock because I had just talked to Mike a couple of days ago," said Israel Luna founder of Rack Focus Fim Competition.

NBC 5 has learned Mike was a beloved filmmaker and actor and had even planned to attend a film competition Sunday in Richardson where his film, "The Cabin," was already going to be screened.

Filmmaker friends honored the couple and said Scarlett will be sorely missed.

"Just a very kind-hearted person and you wouldn't think that with his on-screen personas because he was a filmmaker but he was also an actor and he always did cop roles and he loved westerns and stuff like that. Yeah, very sweet guy," Luna said.

The victims' daughter Sarah Elizabeth and son Michael shared a public post with NBC 5 saying they appreciate everyone's kind words and thoughts adding, "Right now we are dealing with an overwhelming loss. We are deeply hurt and still processing this tragedy."

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office is still investigating to determine whether any charges will be filed.