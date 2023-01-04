LIVE NOW: Richland Hills Police Update on Homicide Investigation Involving 8-Year-Old Boy

Police in Richland Hills plan to provide an update into the homicide investigation involving an 8-year-old child at about 2 p.m. Wednesday.

An 8-year-old boy, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Brenym Shaw McDonald, was killed on New Year's Day.

On Sunday morning, Richland Hills police officers were called to a stabbing involving a juvenile victim in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive at about 7:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located an 8-year-old male victim, and the suspect, 62-year-old Phillip Hughes, who has been identified as the grandfather to the victim, was located near the residence by officers and taken into police custody without incident.