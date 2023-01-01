Grandfather Fatally Stabs 8-Year-Old Grandson in Richland Hills, Police Say

An 8-year-old child is dead after his 62-year-old grandfather allegedly stabbed him on New Years' morning according to the Richland Hills Police Department.

On Sunday morning, officers responded to a stabbing involving a juvenile victim in the 3500 block of Labadie Drive at about 7:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located an 8-year-old male victim, and the suspect, 62-year-old Phillip Hughes, who has been identified as the grandfather to the victim, was located near the residence by officers and taken into police custody without incident.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the suspect was transported to the Joint Detention Center at North Richland Hills Police Department where he is being held for Capital Murder and awaiting arraignment.

"The Richland Hills Police Department would like to express its condolences to those affected by this senseless tragedy and ask for continued prayers for everyone involved," said the department in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

This is still an ongoing active investigation, however, based on the initial investigation it is believed that no other suspects are involved.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact the Richland Hills Police Department Detectives at 817-616-3788 or CID@richlandhills.com.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can go to 469tips.com or call 817-469-TIPS.