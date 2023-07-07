2 arrested, charged with murder in ComoFest mass shooting that killed 3

Two men are under arrest and facing murder charges in connection with a mass shooting that took place in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood on Monday night.

Just before midnight Tuesday, several hundred people lingered along Horne Street after ComoFest, an annual Fourth of July party in the Como neighborhood southwest of downtown Fort Worth.

At about 11:47 p.m., someone started shooting into the crowd of hundreds, injuring eight people and killing three.

Fort Worth Police records show two men have been arrested in connection with the case and charged with murder. They have been identified as 19-year-old Brandon Williams and 20-year-old Christopher Redic.

Christopher Redic, left, and Brandon Williams have been charged with murder, Fort Worth Police say.

According to police records, Redic was booked into the city jail just before noon Friday and Williams about an hour later. It's not yet clear if either of the men has obtained attorneys to speak on their behalf.

Fort Worth Chief of Police Neil Noakes said during a news conference Friday afternoon that there was some sort of altercation immediately prior to the shooting. Noakes said investigators believe the violence may have been gang-related.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Noakes added that the annual event has been going on for decades and that city leaders will work to take steps to make changes to the event to make it safer in the future, including limiting any street parties after the event has concluded.

Community memgers and leaders are planning to hold a candlelight vigil to remember the victims on Friday night from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. The vigil will be held outside the downtown courthouse.