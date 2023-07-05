Fort Worth

“It's not fair,” Mother of third Como shooting victim says

Third victim killed in Monday's shooting in Fort Worth's Como neighborhood has been identified

By Lili Zheng

NBCDFW.com

The third victim shot and killed late Monday night in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office and family.

Gabriella Navarrete, 18, died at a hospital just after midnight Tuesday. Navarrate was shot along with 10 other people near the 3400 block of Horne Street late Monday night, where a large crowd of people gathered hours after ComoFest ended.

Navarrete’s mother Rosa Carrasco said her daughter worked in Hudson Oaks and also attended classes at L Makeup in Southlake.

“Every day she was making that drive from Weatherford to Southlake because makeup was life. She wanted to make the world a more beautiful place," Carrasco said. "She was just full of life."

Carrasco said her daughter was in Fort Worth on Monday night to enjoy time with her friends.

“Wrong place, wrong time,” she said.

According to Fort Worth police, ‘several unidentified males’ were shot at random in the large crowd of people just before midnight Monday. In total, 11 people were shot. Three people died from their injuries, and eight were injured.

The two other victims were identified Tuesday by family as 18-year-old Paul Willis and 22-year-old Cynthia Santos.

“Gun violence is out of control, and it’s not fair to those who have nothing to do with it. Just a bystander,” Carrasco said.

No arrests have been as of this writing.

