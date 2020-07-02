Collin County Reports 86 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Thursday

Health officials in Collin County Thursday are reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.
The report from Collin County Health Care Services said the latest fatalities were a 48-year-old man from Wylie and a 79-year-old man from Fairview, who died at a hospital in McKinney. The Fairview man had underlying health issues, the county said.
The Thursday report brought the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since testing began in the county to 3,199. There have been 45 deaths since the county began tracking cases in March.
Local
The latest news from around North Texas.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
A total of 2,476 people have so far recovered from the virus, county statistics showed Thursday.
*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.
**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.