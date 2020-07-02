coronavirus

Collin County Reports 86 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Thursday

Health officials in Collin County Thursday are reporting 86 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths.

The report from Collin County Health Care Services said the latest fatalities were a 48-year-old man from Wylie and a 79-year-old man from Fairview, who died at a hospital in McKinney. The Fairview man had underlying health issues, the county said.

The Thursday report brought the total number of COVID-19 cases recorded since testing began in the county to 3,199. There have been 45 deaths since the county began tracking cases in March.

A total of 2,476 people have so far recovered from the virus, county statistics showed Thursday.

*Map locations are approximate, central locations for the city and are not meant to indicate where actual infected people live.

**County totals below include all 32 North Texas counties, not just Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusWylie
