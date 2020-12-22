Collin County Hits Record High Number of New COVID Cases, State Data Shows

For the second day in a row, Collin County has recorded a number of new COVID-19 infections, according to data provided by the state.



The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 959 new cases Tuesday, smashing the previous of 717 set Monday.

Hospitalizations continue to climb as well in Collin County, which reported 440 people hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday, up from about 300 at the first of the month.

Among those hospitalized is McKinney Boyd High School Orchestra Director Michael Link.

“When I got the news about Mike, it just stunned my heart,” said longtime friend Vanessa Vaughter.

As choir director of Aldersgate United Methodist Church in Carrollton, Vaughter says Link touches lives through music and ministry.

She says Link’s health declined quickly. He was admitted to the hospital over the weekend and is now on a ventilator, she said.

Vaughter says Link is taking small steps toward recovery.

“I really, really want you [Link] to fight for this and I expect a hug,” she said.

Another prominent McKinney figure is also showing small signs of improvement.

Comedian and Pastor Fred Thomas has battled COVID-19 in the hospital for two weeks. His wife shared Tuesday that doctors are encouraged by his progress.

“I just want him to know how much I love him and I miss him, and I really need him," Desiree Thomas said. "I need him to come back and fill these shoes and his role in our family."