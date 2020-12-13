McKinney Pastor in Medically-Induced Coma Just Days After Testing Positive for COVID-19

A North Texas pastor and comedian is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Pastor Fred Thomas of McKinney, known as “Pastor Fred," told his wife he wasn’t feeling well on Tuesday. Four hours later, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Two days after that, he was put into a medically induced coma.

“Doctors told me his kidneys had taken a major hit, that he was in renal failure, he had pneumonia in both lungs and, right now, they’re saying that his chances are slim,” Thomas’ wife, Desiree said. “I just want him to know that I love him very much, that I miss him so, so much."

When word of Thomas' condition got out, an outpouring of support came in for him and his family.

“We’ve gotten so much overwhelming support, I’ve gotten so many text messages and inboxes just through his phone alone,” Desiree Thomas said.

Many of the people who expressed their concerns said they hope the pastor recovers soon so he can continue to provide inspiration and joy to others during this difficult time.

“There are so many people that love him and they need him to lift the spirits of so many people that look for him daily for inspiration," she said.

Desiree Thomas has since tested positive for COVID-19, but said she believes their faith will carry them through, and that her husband will come home.

“I just want him to know how much I love him and I miss him, and I really need him," she said. "I need him to come back and fill these shoes and his role in our family."

Thomas said she hoped her family’s heartbreak would remind others to take the virus seriously.

“COVID-19 is real and some people don’t realize how real it is until it hits home," she said. "And it has hit my home in a very devastating way and I just pray that everybody would take this seriously and just know that this situation is really real, don’t let it have to hit your home for you to take it seriously.”