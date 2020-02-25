Collin County Gang Member Sentenced to 60 Years in Prison for Violent High-Speed Chase

A 23-year-old Collin County man is sentenced to serve 60 years in prison for shooting at police during a high-speed chase that followed a carjacking, prosecutors say.

Marcus Johnson-McBryde, 23, of Allen pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant and one count each of aggravated robbery, assault of a public servant, evading arrest, robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, according to a Collin County district attorney's office news release.

According to prosecutors, McBryde was on parole for assaulting a public servant when he carjacked two people at gunpoint in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Allen on the morning of July 5, 2018.

A Plano police officer spotted McBryde driving on the entrance ramp linking southbound U.S. 75 to westbound President George Bush Turnpike and attempted to stop him. McBryde opened fire at the officer and sped away at speeds of up to 120 mph, prosecutors said.

McBryde shot again at another officer before crashing into a barrier on the entrance ramp to the Dallas North Tollway.

After being arrested, McBryde admitted to police he had recently bonded out of jail on a robbery charge and fled because he didn't want to be locked up again, the release said.

McBryde assaulted a detention officer while jailed for the July incident, prosecutors said.

During the punishment phase of trial, prosecutors presented evidence of McBryde's prior felony and misdemeanor convictions, including evading, possession of drugs at school, criminal trespass, stealing cars, attempted robbery of a pregnant woman and aggravated assault of a public servant for an alleged assault of a female correctional officer during his incarceration at the Gainesville State School, the release said.

The jury sentenced McBryde to 60 years for the aggravated assault charges, 20 years on the evading with motor vehicle case, 10 years on the assault public servant case, 10 years on the robbery case, and 2 years in state jail on the unlawful use of a motor vehicle case.

"Sometimes things that go without saying just need to be said, like 'Don't assault officers, don't carjack innocent civilians, don't commit new crimes while on parole, don't rob people or businesses, and don't shoot at police officers,'" Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said after sentencing.