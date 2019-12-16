Collin County Coach Fights to Clear His Name

A coach in Collin County is fighting to clear his name after being accused of making racist remarks.

Coach Tim Denton was recommended for termination in October after being accused of making racist remarks about a football player at Lovejoy High School.

Denton, who is on paid administrative leave, appealed the termination. The district now says they won't fight the appeal.

The district said their decision was made to spare students additional harm and because Denton's employment had already been non-renewed for the next school year.

Denton's attorney, meanwhile, said his client feels vindicated.

"The evidence was overwhelming through depositions and testimony that Tim Denton has never made a racist comment in his life. Ever,” said attorney Terry Gorman.

In a statement, Lovejoy ISD Superintendent Michael Goddard said:

"In the best interest of moving forward, for both the district and Mr. Denton, the district withdrew from the termination hearing and chose to not place any additional student witnesses in potential harm and to conserve the districts financial expenditures. Mr. Denton has already been non-renewed and chose not to appeal that action. Therefore, Mr. Denton will not be returning to Lovejoy ISD and will remain on paid administrative leave for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year."