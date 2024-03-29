Colleyville SWAT standoff ends with one person hospitalized with self-inflicted gunshot

Brentwood Court in Colleyville became the focus point of police from Dallas, Bedford, the FBI and others.

Neighbors saw what led up to a SWAT standoff.

“I was standing in the front yard and heard two gunshots and then a gray SUV came flying out from a block around the corner, crossed over in a four-way intersection and got trapped in the cul-de-sac down the street here,” neighbor Brandon Hopper said.

People in the area were told to stay in their houses and lock their doors.

“I've been moved a couple of times because they said we were in a line of fire,” neighbor Joshua Gettig said.

Dallas police say their Fugitive Unit was surveilling a possible aggravated robbery suspect that led them to the city of Bedford. Bedford police were called for assistance with a traffic stop.

That person was finally stopped in Colleyville where negotiations lasted a few hours trying to get him to surrender.

“Hostage negotiators over here yelling back and forth with him trying to get him to surrender is what I heard,” Gettig said.

It all finally came to an end when the person was taken to the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not released a condition update or any other details on the alleged suspect.