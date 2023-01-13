What to Know Dallas Zoo discovered Nova, a clouded leopard, was not in her habitat Friday morning.

Clouded leopards are small cats, about the size of a medium-sized dog and weighing about 30 pounds.

The zoo is closed while the search for Nova is ongoing. Zoo officials believe the animal is still on zoo property.

Dallas Police are helping search the Dallas Zoo for a clouded leopard that apparently escaped its habitat overnight Thursday.

The Dallas Zoo says Friday morning that the zoo is closed due to a serious situation -- a Code Blue, which indicated a non-dangerous animal was out of its habitat.

"One of our clouded leopards was not in its habitat when the team arrived this morning and is unaccounted for at this time," the zoo said in a statement Friday morning. "The Zoo is closed today as our teams work to find and recover the animal."

The zoo said the missing clouded leopard is named Nova. She is one of two clouded leopard sisters brought to Dallas in 2021 from the Houston Zoo, according to our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

The zoo said they believe Nova is still inside the zoo and is hiding. The clouded leopard habitat is in Primate Place, in the northwest part of the zoo, north of Clarendon Drive.

The zoo is closed while the search for the animal is ongoing.

WHAT IS A CLOUDED LEOPARD?

According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute, clouded leopards are native to Southeast Asia and are a vulnerable species. Male cats weigh up to 50 pounds while the females are smaller and weigh 25-35 pounds.

The cats have large paws and are very adept at climbing and are one of the few animals that can climb down trees headfirst.

"Clouded leopards are not a 'type' of leopard as their name implies. They are a separate species of wild cat, as are snow leopards and leopards," the Smithsonian reports.

They are primarily nocturnal and with an average life span of 12-15 years.

