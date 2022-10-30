Dallas Zoo ‘Cheetah Brother' Dies

A cheetah at the Dallas Zoo has died, the zoo confirmed in a press release.

10-year-old Brutus was one of the zoo’s “cheetah brothers” on habitat and recently developed a poor appetite and became lethargic and weak. The zoo’s veterinary team performed exams but could not find a cause for his symptoms. Though he was still monitored, Brutus’ appetite did not return and his condition eventually worsened with evidence of kidney failure, infection and more.

Brutus and his brother Finnick arrived in 2021 in the Wilds of Africa habitat and was known for his laid-back, easygoing personality, according to zoologists. He and Finnick would often be found snuggling in their habitat, the brothers grooming one another.

“The animals in our care become part of our family, and Brutus will be missed dearly by many who cared for him,” the Dallas Zoo said in a statement. “We ask that you please keep our zoologists in your thoughts as they, too, deal with this loss.”

