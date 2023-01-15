A cut in the fencing of a second animal habitat at the Dallas Zoo has been discovered, police say.

According to officials, the fence cut was found at a habitat that enclosed langurs, a breed of monkey. All of the langurs were still inside their habitat and did not appear to be harmed or in any danger. A criminal mischief offense report was made and Dallas police are investigating the incident, Dallas police said.

The cut was found after police discovered a cut in the fencing at the Clouded Leopard habitat, leading to one of the zoo's leopards escaping on Friday. Dallas police said a further investigation determined a cutting tool was intentionally used to cut open the fencing.

We are thrilled to report we located clouded leopard Nova on-grounds at the Zoo this afternoon at approximated 4:40 p.m. She was located very near the original habitat, and teams were able to safely secure her just before 5:15 p.m. pic.twitter.com/XucvBrQO4V — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) January 13, 2023

Nova the leopard was later found on the zoo ground later Friday afternoon near her original habitat. No one was injured and initial indications showed Nova herself was unharmed, the Dallas Zoo said. She has since returned to her exhibit.

Police said it is unknown if the two incidents are unrelated.