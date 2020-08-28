Thousands of Pets Adopted, Clear The Shelters Continues Through Saturday

Clear The Shelters has looked very different this year, but in ways, it has been a blessing.

It started as a one-day event to clear shelters across North Texas six years ago and has now grown into a national event.

Last year, more than 1,900 shelter/rescue organizations across the country partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations Clear the Shelters. Since the program began six years ago, Clear the Shelters and loving pet owners like you have helped more than 400,000 pets find fur-ever homes.

Due to the pandemic this year and social distancing measures, Clear the Shelters is a week-long adoption event, hoping to find animals forever homes.

As of Thursday, Aug. 28, 4,508 animals had been adopted across North Texas from dozens of participating shelters.

There are still plenty of animals who need homes, especially after many of them evacuated from shelters on the Gulf Coast to escape Hurricane Laura.