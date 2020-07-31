Find your new furry friend at the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. Participating shelters are giving you the perfect opportunity to grow your family by waiving their adoption fees throughout the week of August 24 – August 29; however, other minor fees may apply.

During the summer, many of the shelters swell with abandoned and surrendered pets after spring births, and we need your help to make sure all of them have a new home.

Last year, more than 1,900 shelter/rescue organizations across the country partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations Clear the Shelters. Since the program began six years ago, Clear the Shelters and loving pet owners like you have helped more than 400,000 pets find furr-ever homes. Together, we have inspired communities to open their homes and hearts to shelter and rescue pets.

This year, you can help us exceed that number. Every adoption counts and helps save an animal’s life.

To find your closest participating shelter, please visit www.cleartheshelters.com or refer to the list below:

Clear the Shelters 2020

Now – August 29

Adoption Fees Waived August 24 – August 29 Only

DFW Participating Shelters

(Listed in Alphabetical Order by City)

ADDISON

Addison Animal Control

15559 Wright Brothers Dr.

972-450-2845

https://addisontexas.net/police/animal-control

https://www.facebook.com/townofaddisonanimalcontrol

ALLEN

Allen Animal Shelter

770 S Allen Heights Drive

214-509-4378

https://www.cityofallen.org/petadoption

https://www.facebook.com/CityofAllenAnimalShelter/

BALCH SPRINGS

Balch Springs Animal Shelter

3117 Hickory Tree Rd

972-557-6035

https://www.cityofbalchsprings.com/151/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/BalchSpringsAnimalShelter

BEDFORD

City of Bedford Animal Shelter

1809 Reliance Parkway

817-952-2191

https://bedfordtx.gov/516/Animal-Control

https://www.facebook.com/BedfordAnimalShelter/

BENBROOK

Humane Society of North Texas

Benbrook Waggin’ Tails

9009 Benbrook Boulevard (HWY 377 S.)

817-249-DOGS (3647)

http://www.hsnt.org

http://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/

BOWIE

Bowie Animal Shelter

1504 E Wise Street

940-841-1425

https://www.friendsofthebowieanimalshelter.org

http://www.facebook.com/friendsofthebowieanimalshelter

BRIDGEPORT

Bridgeport Texas Animal Shelter

171 PR 3042

940-683-3430

https://www.facebook.com/Bridgeport-Texas-Animal-Shelter-200659760117774/

BURLESON

Burleson Animal Services

775 SE John Jones

817-426-9283

http://www.burlesontx.com

http://www.facebook.com/burlesonanimashelter

CARROLLTON

Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center

2247 Sandy Lake Roan

972-466-3420

https://www.cityofcarrollton.com/departments/departments-a-f/animals-services/sheltered-animals

https://www.facebook.com/carrolltonanimaladoptioncenter

CEDAR HILL

Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center

Partnering with Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp (The Kittery)

1150 E Pleasant Run

972-291-5335

http://www.cedarhilltx.com/66/Animal-Shelter

https://www.facebook.com/Tri-City-Animal-Shelter-Adoption-Center-389730411066402/

CLEBURNE

Cleburne Animal Services

2375 Service Drive

817-556-8895

https://www.cleburne.net/147/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/CleburneAnimalShelter/

https://twitter.com/CleburneShelter

https://www.instagram.com/cleburne_animal_services/

COPPELL

City of Coppell Animal Services

821 S Coppell Road

972-304-3515

http://www.coppelltx.gov

http://www.facebook.com/coppellanimalservices

CROWLEY

Crowley Texas Animal Services

101 E. Hampton Road

817-297-2201

https://www.ci.crowley.tx.us/

https://www.facebook.com/CityOfCrowleyTexasAnimalShelter/

DALLAS

A Voice for All Paws

8434 Bocowood Drive

214-668-9565

http://avoiceforallpaws.com/

https://www.facebook.com/AVAP2018/

https://twitter.com/AVAP2018

https://www.instagram.com/a_voice_for_all_paws/

Dallas Animal Services

1818 N. Westmoreland Road

214-670-9772

https://dallascityhall.com/departments/dallas-animal-services/Pages/default.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/dallasanimalservices/

https://www.twitter.com/dallasshelter

https://www.instagram.com/dallasanimalservices

SPCA of Texas in Dallas

2400 Lone Star Drive

214-742-7722

http://www.spca.org

http://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage

http://www.twitter.com/spcaoftexas

http://www.instagram.com/spcatexas

Texas CARES

18484 Preston Rd.

Suite 102, PMB 169

972-633-2287

https://www.texascares.org/

https://www.facebook.com/TexasCARES/

https://twitter.com/TexasCARES

https://www.instagram.com/texascares/

DENTON

Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center

3717 N Elm Street

940-349-7594

https://www.cityofdenton.com/en-us/all-departments/quality-of-life/animal-services/animal-shelter

https://www.facebook.com/CityofDentonAnimalShelter/

EULESS

City of Euless Animal Services

1517 Westpark Way

817-685-1594

https://www.eulesstx.gov/departments/animal-services

FARMERS BRANCH

City of Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center

3727 Valley View Lane

972-243-7605

https://www.farmersbranchtx.gov/213/Animal-Adoption-Center

FLOWER MOUND

Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center

3950 Justin Road

972-874-6390

https://www.flower-mound.com/117/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/FlowerMoundAnimalServices/

FORT WORTH

Fort Worth Animal Care and Adoption Center

4900 Martin Street

817-392-1234

http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals

http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc

http://www.twitter.com/fortworthacc

http://www.instagram.com/fortworthacc

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Alliance

PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

2901 Texas Sage Trail

817-392-1234

http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals

http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc

Fort Worth Animal Care and Control

Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center

4800 SW Loop 820

817-392-1234

http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals

http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc

Humane Society of North Texas

1840 E Lancaster Avenue

817-332-4768

http://www.hsnt.org

http://www.facebook.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas

http://www.twitter.com/hsnt1

http://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas

FRISCO

Straydog Inc.

Partnering with Earthwise Pet Frisco

252 W. Stonebrook Parkway

Suite 650

Frisco, Texas 75036

903-479-3497

https://www.straydog.org

https://www.facebook.com/StraydogInc/

https://www.instagram.com/straydog_incorporated/

GAINESVILLE

Noah’s Ark SPCA

2501 N Weaver Street

940-665-9800

http://www.noahsarktx.com

https://www.facebook.com/noahsarktexas/

http://www.twitter.com/noahanimal

GARLAND

Garland Animal Services

600 Tower Street

972-205-3570

http://www.garlandtx.gov/184/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/pg/GarlandAnimalServices/photos/?ref=page_internal

GRAND PRAIRIE

Grand Prairie Animal Services

2222 W Warrior Trail

972-237-8575

http://www.gptx.org/paws

http://www.facebook.com/GPPrairiePaws

GRAPEVINE

Grapevine Animal Services is under construction/partnering with the City of Coppell

Coppell Animal Services

821 S Coppell Road

972-304-3515

https://www.grapevinetexas.gov/1251/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/GrapevineAnimalServices/

HURST

Hurst Animal Services

891 Cannon Drive

817-788-7216

https://www.hursttx.gov/residents/animal-services

https://www.facebook.com/hurstanimalservices

IRVING

DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.

4140 Valley View Lane

972-721-7788

https://www.dfwhumane.com

https://www.facebook.com/DFWHumane/

https://twitter.com/DFW_Humane

https://www.instagram.com/dfwhumane/

Irving Animal Services

4140 Valley View Lane

972-721-2256

https://www.cityofirving.org/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/IrvingAnimalServices

https://twitter.com/thecityofirving

https://www.instagram.com/irvinganimalservices/

JOSHUA

Joshua Animal Control

100 Santa Fe Street

817-774-9450

https://www.cityofjoshuatx.us/animal-control/animal-adoption/

https://www.facebook.com/joshuaanimalcontrol

KELLER

Humane Society of North Texas

Keller Regional Adoption Center

330 Rufe Snow Drive

817- 808- 8774

http://www.hsnt.org

https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/

https://twitter.com/HSNT1

https://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas/

Humane Society of North Texas

Keller Welcome Home Adoption Center

363 Keller Parkway Suite A

817-431-1170

http://www.hsnt.org

https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/

https://twitter.com/HSNT1

https://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas/

LANCASTER

Lancaster Animal Shelter

690 E Main Street

972-218-1210

http://lancaster-tx.com/163/Animal-Services

LEWISVILLE

Lewisville Animal Services

995 E Valley Ridge Boulevard

972-219-3478

http://lewisvillepets.com

https://www.facebook.com/LewisvilleAnimalServices/

LITTLE ELM

Little Elm Animal Services

1605 Mark Tree Lane

317-377-1898

https://www.littleelm.org/81/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/LittleElmAnimalServices

LONE OAK

Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue

2821 Farm-to-Market Road 2737

469-586-7265

http://sadiesplacerescue.org/

https://www.facebook.com/SadiesPlaceAnimalRescue/

MANSFIELD

Mansfield Animal Care & Control

407 Industrial Boulevard

817-276-4799

https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/159/Animal-Care-Control

MCKINNEY

Collin County Animal Services

4750 Community Avenue

972-547-7297

https://www.collincountytx.gov/animal_services/Pages/default.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/CollinCountyAnimalServices/

https://twitter.com/CCASMcKinneyTX

https://www.instagram.com/collincountyadoptablepets/

SPCA of Texas- McKinney

Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center

8411 Stacy Road/Farm-to-Market Road 720

214-742-7722

http://www.spca.org

http://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage

http://www.twitter.com/spcaoftexas

http://www.instagram.com/spcatexas

MESQUITE

Mesquite Animal Services

1650 Gross Road

972-216-6283

https://www.cityofmesquite.com/130/Animal-Services

MEXIA

The City of Mexia Animal Shelter

Event Address

Shelter Phone Number CALL FOR THIS INFORMATION

Website

Facebook

Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp (The Kittery)

838 Krisker Lane

254-424-3234

https://kitteryrescue.org/

https://www.facebook.com/katandkittenrescue/

MURPHY

City of Murphy Animal Shelter

203 N Murphy Road

972-468-4226

http://www.murphytx.org/65/Animal-Control

https://www.facebook.com/MurphyAnimalShelter/

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS

North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center

7301 Iron Horse Boulevard

817-427-6570

https://www.nrhtx.com/89/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/NRHpets/

PLANO

Plano Animal Shelter

4028 W Plano Parkway

972-769-4360

http://www.planoanimalshelter.org

https://www.facebook.com/PlanoAnimalShelter/

RED OAK

Red Oak Animal Care and Control

411 W Red Oak Road Building E

469-218-7721

http://www.facebook.com/redoakanimalcareandcontrol

RICHARDSON

Richardson Animal Shelter

1330 Columbia Drive

972-744-4480

https://www.cor.net/departments/animal-services

https://www.facebook.com/RichardsonAnimalShelter/

https://www.instagram.com/richardson_animal_shelter/

RICHLAND HILLS

Richland Hills Animal Services Center

7049 Baker Boulevard

817-616-3769

http://www.richlandhills.com/government/departments/animal-services-information

https://www.facebook.com/RichlandHillsAnimalServices/

ROCKWALL

Kaley’s Place Inc.

931 IH 30 East

673-233-2026

http://www.kaleysplace.org

https://www.facebook.com/KaleysPlace

ROWLETT

Rowlett Animal Services

4402 Industrial Street

972-412-6219

http://www.rowlett.com

http://www.facebook.com/RowlettAnimalServices

ROYSE CITY

Royse City Animal Adoptions

1101 N Josephine Street

214-934-9352

https://www.facebook.com/RoyseCityAnimalAdoptions/

SAGINAW

Saginaw Animal Services

205 Brenda Lane

817-230-0460

http://www.saginawanimalservices.com

http://www.facebook.com/saginawanimalservices

SEAGOVILLE

Seagoville Animal Shelter

1330 E Malloy Bridge Road

972-287-6838

http://seagoville.us/127/Adoption

https://www.facebook.com/seagovilleanimalshelter

https://twitter.com/SeagovillePets

SUNNYVALE

Sunnyvale Animal Shelter

371 Long Creek Road

214-862-4525

https://www.facebook.com/Sunnyvale-Animal-Shelter-132574753485117

TOOL

Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake

10200 County Road 2403

903-432-3422

https://www.hsccl.org/

https://www.facebook.com/Humane-Society-of-Cedar-Creek-Lake-155194581183469/

WATAUGA

Watauga Animal Services

5203 Watauga Road

817-656-9614

https://www.cowtx.org/814/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/WataugaAnimalServices/

WEATHERFORD

Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter

403 Hickory Lane

817-598-4111

http://www.weatherfordtx.gov/15/Animal-Shelter

https://www.facebook.com/WPCAnimal

WICHITA FALLS

Wichita Falls Animal Services

1207 Hatton Road

940-761-8894

http://www.wichitafallstx.gov/374/Animal-Services

https://www.facebook.com/WFASC/

https://www.instagram.com/cwfasc/?fbclid=IwAR1hlAShauFWx-PEwDU_Ze5v3w6ZexPlybRXwlK3i0UWauqjqh7HiQH0Paw

WYLIE

Wylie Animal Shelter

949 Hensley Lane

Building 100

972-429-8047

https://www.wylietexas.gov/departments/animal_services/adopt-a-pet.php

https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Wylie-Animal-Control-715999055077330/