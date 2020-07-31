Find your new furry friend at the NBC 5 and Telemundo 39 Clear the Shelters animal adoption drive. Participating shelters are giving you the perfect opportunity to grow your family by waiving their adoption fees throughout the week of August 24 – August 29; however, other minor fees may apply.
During the summer, many of the shelters swell with abandoned and surrendered pets after spring births, and we need your help to make sure all of them have a new home.
Last year, more than 1,900 shelter/rescue organizations across the country partnered with NBC and Telemundo stations Clear the Shelters. Since the program began six years ago, Clear the Shelters and loving pet owners like you have helped more than 400,000 pets find furr-ever homes. Together, we have inspired communities to open their homes and hearts to shelter and rescue pets.
This year, you can help us exceed that number. Every adoption counts and helps save an animal’s life.
To find your closest participating shelter, please visit www.cleartheshelters.com or refer to the list below:
Clear the Shelters 2020
Now – August 29
Adoption Fees Waived August 24 – August 29 Only
DFW Participating Shelters
(Listed in Alphabetical Order by City)
ADDISON
Addison Animal Control
15559 Wright Brothers Dr.
972-450-2845
https://addisontexas.net/police/animal-control
https://www.facebook.com/townofaddisonanimalcontrol
ALLEN
Allen Animal Shelter
770 S Allen Heights Drive
214-509-4378
https://www.cityofallen.org/petadoption
https://www.facebook.com/CityofAllenAnimalShelter/
BALCH SPRINGS
Balch Springs Animal Shelter
3117 Hickory Tree Rd
972-557-6035
https://www.cityofbalchsprings.com/151/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/BalchSpringsAnimalShelter
BEDFORD
City of Bedford Animal Shelter
1809 Reliance Parkway
817-952-2191
https://bedfordtx.gov/516/Animal-Control
https://www.facebook.com/BedfordAnimalShelter/
BENBROOK
Humane Society of North Texas
Benbrook Waggin’ Tails
9009 Benbrook Boulevard (HWY 377 S.)
817-249-DOGS (3647)
http://www.hsnt.org
http://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/
BOWIE
Bowie Animal Shelter
1504 E Wise Street
940-841-1425
https://www.friendsofthebowieanimalshelter.org
http://www.facebook.com/friendsofthebowieanimalshelter
BRIDGEPORT
Bridgeport Texas Animal Shelter
171 PR 3042
940-683-3430
https://www.facebook.com/Bridgeport-Texas-Animal-Shelter-200659760117774/
BURLESON
Burleson Animal Services
775 SE John Jones
817-426-9283
http://www.burlesontx.com
http://www.facebook.com/burlesonanimashelter
CARROLLTON
Carrollton Animal Services and Adoption Center
2247 Sandy Lake Roan
972-466-3420
https://www.cityofcarrollton.com/departments/departments-a-f/animals-services/sheltered-animals
https://www.facebook.com/carrolltonanimaladoptioncenter
CEDAR HILL
Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
Partnering with Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp (The Kittery)
1150 E Pleasant Run
972-291-5335
http://www.cedarhilltx.com/66/Animal-Shelter
https://www.facebook.com/Tri-City-Animal-Shelter-Adoption-Center-389730411066402/
CLEBURNE
Cleburne Animal Services
2375 Service Drive
817-556-8895
https://www.cleburne.net/147/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/CleburneAnimalShelter/
https://twitter.com/CleburneShelter
https://www.instagram.com/cleburne_animal_services/
COPPELL
City of Coppell Animal Services
821 S Coppell Road
972-304-3515
http://www.coppelltx.gov
http://www.facebook.com/coppellanimalservices
CROWLEY
Crowley Texas Animal Services
101 E. Hampton Road
817-297-2201
https://www.ci.crowley.tx.us/
https://www.facebook.com/CityOfCrowleyTexasAnimalShelter/
DALLAS
A Voice for All Paws
8434 Bocowood Drive
214-668-9565
http://avoiceforallpaws.com/
https://www.facebook.com/AVAP2018/
https://twitter.com/AVAP2018
https://www.instagram.com/a_voice_for_all_paws/
Dallas Animal Services
1818 N. Westmoreland Road
214-670-9772
https://dallascityhall.com/departments/dallas-animal-services/Pages/default.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/dallasanimalservices/
https://www.twitter.com/dallasshelter
https://www.instagram.com/dallasanimalservices
SPCA of Texas in Dallas
2400 Lone Star Drive
214-742-7722
http://www.spca.org
http://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage
http://www.twitter.com/spcaoftexas
http://www.instagram.com/spcatexas
Texas CARES
18484 Preston Rd.
Suite 102, PMB 169
972-633-2287
https://www.texascares.org/
https://www.facebook.com/TexasCARES/
https://twitter.com/TexasCARES
https://www.instagram.com/texascares/
DENTON
Linda McNatt Animal Care & Adoption Center
3717 N Elm Street
940-349-7594
https://www.cityofdenton.com/en-us/all-departments/quality-of-life/animal-services/animal-shelter
https://www.facebook.com/CityofDentonAnimalShelter/
EULESS
City of Euless Animal Services
1517 Westpark Way
817-685-1594
https://www.eulesstx.gov/departments/animal-services
FARMERS BRANCH
City of Farmers Branch Animal Adoption Center
3727 Valley View Lane
972-243-7605
https://www.farmersbranchtx.gov/213/Animal-Adoption-Center
FLOWER MOUND
Flower Mound Animal Adoption Center
3950 Justin Road
972-874-6390
https://www.flower-mound.com/117/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/FlowerMoundAnimalServices/
FORT WORTH
Fort Worth Animal Care and Adoption Center
4900 Martin Street
817-392-1234
http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals
http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc
http://www.twitter.com/fortworthacc
http://www.instagram.com/fortworthacc
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control Alliance
PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
2901 Texas Sage Trail
817-392-1234
http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals
http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc
Fort Worth Animal Care and Control
Hulen PetSmart Charities Adoption Center
4800 SW Loop 820
817-392-1234
http://www.fortworthtexas.gov/animals
http://www.facebook.com/fortworthacc
Humane Society of North Texas
1840 E Lancaster Avenue
817-332-4768
http://www.hsnt.org
http://www.facebook.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas
http://www.twitter.com/hsnt1
http://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas
FRISCO
Straydog Inc.
Partnering with Earthwise Pet Frisco
252 W. Stonebrook Parkway
Suite 650
Frisco, Texas 75036
903-479-3497
https://www.straydog.org
https://www.facebook.com/StraydogInc/
https://www.instagram.com/straydog_incorporated/
GAINESVILLE
Noah’s Ark SPCA
2501 N Weaver Street
940-665-9800
http://www.noahsarktx.com
https://www.facebook.com/noahsarktexas/
http://www.twitter.com/noahanimal
GARLAND
Garland Animal Services
600 Tower Street
972-205-3570
http://www.garlandtx.gov/184/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/pg/GarlandAnimalServices/photos/?ref=page_internal
GRAND PRAIRIE
Grand Prairie Animal Services
2222 W Warrior Trail
972-237-8575
http://www.gptx.org/paws
http://www.facebook.com/GPPrairiePaws
GRAPEVINE
Grapevine Animal Services is under construction/partnering with the City of Coppell
Coppell Animal Services
821 S Coppell Road
972-304-3515
https://www.grapevinetexas.gov/1251/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/GrapevineAnimalServices/
HURST
Hurst Animal Services
891 Cannon Drive
817-788-7216
https://www.hursttx.gov/residents/animal-services
https://www.facebook.com/hurstanimalservices
IRVING
DFW Humane Society of Irving, Inc.
4140 Valley View Lane
972-721-7788
https://www.dfwhumane.com
https://www.facebook.com/DFWHumane/
https://twitter.com/DFW_Humane
https://www.instagram.com/dfwhumane/
Irving Animal Services
4140 Valley View Lane
972-721-2256
https://www.cityofirving.org/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/IrvingAnimalServices
https://twitter.com/thecityofirving
https://www.instagram.com/irvinganimalservices/
JOSHUA
Joshua Animal Control
100 Santa Fe Street
817-774-9450
https://www.cityofjoshuatx.us/animal-control/animal-adoption/
https://www.facebook.com/joshuaanimalcontrol
KELLER
Humane Society of North Texas
Keller Regional Adoption Center
330 Rufe Snow Drive
817- 808- 8774
http://www.hsnt.org
https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/
https://twitter.com/HSNT1
https://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas/
Humane Society of North Texas
Keller Welcome Home Adoption Center
363 Keller Parkway Suite A
817-431-1170
http://www.hsnt.org
https://www.facebook.com/HumaneSocietyofNorthTexas/
https://twitter.com/HSNT1
https://www.instagram.com/humanesocietyofnorthtexas/
LANCASTER
Lancaster Animal Shelter
690 E Main Street
972-218-1210
http://lancaster-tx.com/163/Animal-Services
LEWISVILLE
Lewisville Animal Services
995 E Valley Ridge Boulevard
972-219-3478
http://lewisvillepets.com
https://www.facebook.com/LewisvilleAnimalServices/
LITTLE ELM
Little Elm Animal Services
1605 Mark Tree Lane
317-377-1898
https://www.littleelm.org/81/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/LittleElmAnimalServices
LONE OAK
Sadie’s Place Animal Rescue
2821 Farm-to-Market Road 2737
469-586-7265
http://sadiesplacerescue.org/
https://www.facebook.com/SadiesPlaceAnimalRescue/
MANSFIELD
Mansfield Animal Care & Control
407 Industrial Boulevard
817-276-4799
https://www.mansfieldtexas.gov/159/Animal-Care-Control
MCKINNEY
Collin County Animal Services
4750 Community Avenue
972-547-7297
https://www.collincountytx.gov/animal_services/Pages/default.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/CollinCountyAnimalServices/
https://twitter.com/CCASMcKinneyTX
https://www.instagram.com/collincountyadoptablepets/
SPCA of Texas- McKinney
Russell H. Perry Animal Care Center
8411 Stacy Road/Farm-to-Market Road 720
214-742-7722
http://www.spca.org
http://www.facebook.com/spcaoftexaspage
http://www.twitter.com/spcaoftexas
http://www.instagram.com/spcatexas
MESQUITE
Mesquite Animal Services
1650 Gross Road
972-216-6283
https://www.cityofmesquite.com/130/Animal-Services
MEXIA
The City of Mexia Animal Shelter
Event Address
Shelter Phone Number CALL FOR THIS INFORMATION
Website
Facebook
Kittery Kat and Kitten Rescue Corp (The Kittery)
838 Krisker Lane
254-424-3234
https://kitteryrescue.org/
https://www.facebook.com/katandkittenrescue/
MURPHY
City of Murphy Animal Shelter
203 N Murphy Road
972-468-4226
http://www.murphytx.org/65/Animal-Control
https://www.facebook.com/MurphyAnimalShelter/
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS
North Richland Hills Animal Adoption & Rescue Center
7301 Iron Horse Boulevard
817-427-6570
https://www.nrhtx.com/89/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/NRHpets/
PLANO
Plano Animal Shelter
4028 W Plano Parkway
972-769-4360
http://www.planoanimalshelter.org
https://www.facebook.com/PlanoAnimalShelter/
RED OAK
Red Oak Animal Care and Control
411 W Red Oak Road Building E
469-218-7721
http://www.facebook.com/redoakanimalcareandcontrol
RICHARDSON
Richardson Animal Shelter
1330 Columbia Drive
972-744-4480
https://www.cor.net/departments/animal-services
https://www.facebook.com/RichardsonAnimalShelter/
https://www.instagram.com/richardson_animal_shelter/
RICHLAND HILLS
Richland Hills Animal Services Center
7049 Baker Boulevard
817-616-3769
http://www.richlandhills.com/government/departments/animal-services-information
https://www.facebook.com/RichlandHillsAnimalServices/
ROCKWALL
Kaley’s Place Inc.
931 IH 30 East
673-233-2026
http://www.kaleysplace.org
https://www.facebook.com/KaleysPlace
ROWLETT
Rowlett Animal Services
4402 Industrial Street
972-412-6219
http://www.rowlett.com
http://www.facebook.com/RowlettAnimalServices
ROYSE CITY
Royse City Animal Adoptions
1101 N Josephine Street
214-934-9352
https://www.facebook.com/RoyseCityAnimalAdoptions/
SAGINAW
Saginaw Animal Services
205 Brenda Lane
817-230-0460
http://www.saginawanimalservices.com
http://www.facebook.com/saginawanimalservices
SEAGOVILLE
Seagoville Animal Shelter
1330 E Malloy Bridge Road
972-287-6838
http://seagoville.us/127/Adoption
https://www.facebook.com/seagovilleanimalshelter
https://twitter.com/SeagovillePets
SUNNYVALE
Sunnyvale Animal Shelter
371 Long Creek Road
214-862-4525
https://www.facebook.com/Sunnyvale-Animal-Shelter-132574753485117
TOOL
Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake
10200 County Road 2403
903-432-3422
https://www.hsccl.org/
https://www.facebook.com/Humane-Society-of-Cedar-Creek-Lake-155194581183469/
WATAUGA
Watauga Animal Services
5203 Watauga Road
817-656-9614
https://www.cowtx.org/814/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/WataugaAnimalServices/
WEATHERFORD
Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter
403 Hickory Lane
817-598-4111
http://www.weatherfordtx.gov/15/Animal-Shelter
https://www.facebook.com/WPCAnimal
WICHITA FALLS
Wichita Falls Animal Services
1207 Hatton Road
940-761-8894
http://www.wichitafallstx.gov/374/Animal-Services
https://www.facebook.com/WFASC/
https://www.instagram.com/cwfasc/?fbclid=IwAR1hlAShauFWx-PEwDU_Ze5v3w6ZexPlybRXwlK3i0UWauqjqh7HiQH0Paw
WYLIE
Wylie Animal Shelter
949 Hensley Lane
Building 100
972-429-8047
https://www.wylietexas.gov/departments/animal_services/adopt-a-pet.php
https://www.facebook.com/City-of-Wylie-Animal-Control-715999055077330/