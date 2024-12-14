City of Dallas faces $100M lawsuit over woman whose body was found at sewage treatment plant

The City of Dallas faces a $100 million lawsuit over the death of a woman whose body was found at a sewage treatment plant.

The family of 66-year-old Teresa Gonzales says she fell through a manhole along a sidewalk in northwest Dallas.

The family's attorney says since NBC 5 first reported on Gonzales's death on Tuesday, two witnesses have come forward.

One is a driver who claims she saw Gonzales fall.

NBCDFW.com

"So she immediately turns around, calls 911, rushes over here," the family's attorney Ramez Shamieh says as he points to a photo of the scene. "There's four workers messing around over here. She calls them over and they start blaming each other saying, 'I cannot believe you left the manhole cover off.'"

Gonzales was missing for three days before her body was found more than nine miles away at a wastewater treatment plant in southeast Dallas.

NBC 5 reached out to the city. A spokesperson said they cannot comment at this time.