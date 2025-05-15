North Texas schools warn of viral trend teaching kids to ignite laptops

School districts in the Metroplex are warning parents about viral social media videos showing students how to set their laptops on fire.

The trend is being seen in classrooms across the country, and school leaders say it’s putting devices and safety at risk.

The videos are striking: classrooms filling with smoke as a laptop sits burning on a desk.

These clips on TikTok have millions of views—and so do some videos teaching students how to cause this.

“What it’s come down to is, students being able to show ways that they would actually catch their devices on fire,” said Kyle Berger, chief technology officer with Grapevine-Colleyville ISD.

GCISD is now warning parents after multiple instances of students trying to imitate these actions and inserting items into their laptops to try and set them ablaze.

“They see the thrill of doing something but not really the actual effect of what happens,” Berger said.

District leaders in the Metroplex said the consequences of videos like these could be severe: along with potentially destroying an expensive computer, the smoke from a laptop fire is filled with toxic chemicals, and overheated batteries can explode, putting lives at risk.

“The thing catching on fire and then evacuating a building, or other things, or your house catching on fire for example,” Berger said.

As the latest social media trend burns up TikTok, district leaders are asking families and students to talk about the repercussions.

“Be aware of what’s happening online, and really use some good judgment on what you’re doing and what you’re seeing and others try to get you to do,” Berger said.