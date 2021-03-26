City of Dallas Declares March 26 as ‘Stop Asian Hate Day'

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proclaimed Friday as “Stop Asian Hate Day” after shootings last week in Atlanta killed eight people at a mostly Asian business.

Some people in the Dallas Asian community say they’ve felt hostility ever since Former President Donald Trump blamed China for COVID-19.

Others say there are signs of cooperation.

For more than 20 years, the Crow Museum of Asian Art has promoted learning and dialog about Asian culture.

The Museum Director is the new Asian Chamber of Texas Chairperson. Amy Hofland was chosen by the chamber of commerce board of mostly Asian professionals, even though she is not Asian.

“And this is a beautiful example of how the community has expressed what inclusion looks like,” Hofland said.

The North Texas Asian community is people from many Asian nations, supporting one another, and promoting understanding.

The Korean Society of Dallas supports Mayor Johnson’s effort to stop hate.

“It's been an alarming number of people that attacked us and have it against Asians,” said Korean Society representative John Jun.

The Korean Society has promoted Dallas County election participation with education about new voting machines for its members.

“They want to provide for their families, especially their kids and they don't really speak out. That's part of the culture as well.” Jun said.

So Asian leaders believe there were far more than the 3,800 reported instances of hate crimes against Asians in the past year.

Trying to save mostly Asian victims, authorities have made human trafficking arrests in Dallas recently.

A new Northwest Dallas cruising ordinance is in place, which police say they will use to apprehend human trafficking perpetrators.

The Museum Director says discrimination against Asians is not new in Dallas.

“My communities and friends have shared for years instances of race, racial discrimination in school districts, at work, even in Christian communities. So, I’m really hopeful that this will stick and that our communities won’t let it fade into the background,” Hofland said.

The Asian Chamber and the Korean Society plan to continue efforts they have underway now in North Texas to combat discrimination.

“We have to think about, what can we do moving forward to make it a place where hate has no place,” Jun said.

Admission to the Crow Museum on Flora Street is free, but COVID-19 masks and social distancing are still required.