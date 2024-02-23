City council member joins parents to stop motel build planned next to Fort Worth elementary school

A Fort Worth City Council member said he's stepping in to help a group of parents at one elementary school stop a motel from being built next to their kids’ campus.

Parents said they are not giving up their fight against a Studio 6 Motel that is already under construction just feet away from Basswood Elementary, a Keller ISD school.

"I'll do what I have to do," said Amanda Marin, who has one student at Basswood Elementary.

Parents say they're worried about potential trespassers and sex traffickers.

District 4 city council member, Charlie Lauersdorf, held a town hall Wednesday night to address parents' concerns.

The hotel developer explained safety features, like a fence between the two properties and lots of lighting and security cameras.

“When there’s a will, there’s a way. And any individual with a sick mind will find a way to avoid those security measures," said Moraima Marrero, a parent of three Basswood students.

Lauersdorf said he heard parents' concerns.

“The residents, they spoke, it was loud and clear. And it’s my job to listen to them," he said.

Lauersdorf said he’s now setting up meetings with the city’s staff and Keller ISD, and their legal teams. He’s also working with the hotel developer.

“That’s my goal, is how can we find a better location for the developer, one that’s not as contentious," he said.

Keller ISD’s superintendent has said she would take legal action if need be to stop the motel from moving forward but hasn’t elaborated on how or when. A spokesperson Thursday said that they are working as quickly as possible.

Lauersdorf said the city would cooperate with any legal orders.

“If KISD, for example, wanted to bring a lawsuit or injunction to stop work, a stop work order, obviously that involves the city of Fort Worth, and they’re ready and willing to work with KISD," he said.

It's a bill parents Marin and Marrero say they’re willing to foot.

“If this is what my tax money is going to go towards, to help prevent this, absolutely. 110%," Marin said.

Marin said she's ready to pressure the developer through social media, even if the motel goes up.

"I will gladly post anything on social media to get it shut down," she said. “You’re going to put all that money in, and then lose it all? So, I’d rather you think about that you know, stop it now before you invest anything else. Before you lose anything else.”

In the end, though, she and Marrero said they aim their blame at the City of Fort Worth and city council members.

“None of them opposed this construction or zoning change. I mean, look a little bit farther from what is written on the paper. Look at the neighborhood around you," Marrero said.

Although the city said they followed all procedures when it comes to notifying the public about the building, she said it fell short.

“Nobody thought, ‘Hm, this is strange, let’s investigate a little bit further, let’s talk to the school? Nobody opposed? That’s strange.' No, there were many red flags along this process. And none of them acted for the best interest of the children," she said.

Lauersdorf acknowledged that the city's communication could be better. He said he's working on changes that include more signs that are bigger and more clear about proposed zoning changes.

He said Keller ISD bought the school property in 2008 from Home Depot, which was zoned as light industrial, along with surrounding properties.

Lauersdorf said he's working on a policy change that would ban hotels from being built within a certain distance of schools.

He said he's also looking at all other similarly zoned properties near schools in his district.

"So, we can do a council-initiated zoning change to something more restrictive like neighborhood commercial, for example," he said.

On Friday, Lauersdorf released a joint statement with Keller ISD saying a meeting will be held on Feb. 26 that will include discussions on possible alternatives and solutions concerning the new development.