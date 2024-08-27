Child, 2, stable after allegedly shot by man found with ‘many satanic and Nazi symbols'

A 2-year-old girl is stable, and a man was taken into custody following a shooting in Dallas on Sunday night.

According to an affidavit from the Dallas Police Department, officers were called to the 2500 block of Norsworthy Drive at about 8:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting in the area.

Police told NBC 5 that, according to their initial investigation, an unidentified man fired shots into a vehicle at the location, hitting the toddler inside.

Several witnesses said they observed a white man on a bike with a dog in the sidecar following a car, then firing a handgun multiple times at the grey sedan that was directly in front of him. The suspect then U-turned and rode away.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

A witness identified the person involved in the shooting as Jason Cain and told officers he lived on Sweetwater Drive.

While speaking to witnesses, officers talked to Cain, who had returned to the scene on foot and told police that “drug dealers” were involved in the shooting and they were down the street.

Parents of the 2-year-old, Jesus Zapata-Ortiz and Jaquline Garcia, told police officers before the shooting they were delivering DoorDash orders in the neighborhood. Zapata-Ortiz was driving, and two children were sitting in the back seat.

While looking for an address, they said they saw Cain riding a motorcycle in the middle of the street and moved over to avoid hitting him. Both drivers honked at each other. Then Zapata-Ortiz noticed Cain turned around and followed the car while shouting.

At one point, Cain stopped to talk to two women on the sidewalk on Norsworthy Drive. Then Zapata-Ortiz heard gunshots and drove away from the area; he also believed Cain threw rocks as they drove away.

Zapata-Ortiz turned around when he heard cries from the 2-year-old and saw “blood gushing from his daughter's abdomen area.” He then exited the car to grab the child and said that Cain pointed his firearm at both adults' heads. Cain then approached and looked inside the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

The child, with a gunshot wound to her chest, was taken to Baylor Hospital and later transferred to Children’s Medical Center via CareFlite. She is in stable condition, according to the affidavit.

Officers went to Cain’s address, provided by a witness, and launched a drone to observe the residence. Cain opened his garage door with two dogs, and officers gave commands to lay on the ground. Officers then approached and handcuffed him.

Dallas Police/NBC 5 News Jason Cain

Cain faces charges of three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of injury of a child. He is being held in the Dallas County Jail on bonds totaling $850,000. It's unclear if he's obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

While conducting a search warrant of Cain’s residence, Dallas police found several firearms, including automatic weapons and many satanic and Nazi symbols. Police also found a 10mm handgun that had the same rounds found at the scene of the shooting.