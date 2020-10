A child is dead after a carjacking outside a Burleson hospital, police say.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at Texas Health Huguley Hospital in the 11800 block of Interstate 35W in Burleson, according to Fort Worth police.

Police said the child was injured during the carjacking and later pronounced dead.

Police said it was not a domestic incident.

One suspect is in custody, police said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.