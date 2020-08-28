Fort Worth

Child Found Loaded Gun, Shot, Fort Worth Police Say

A child under 5 years old found a loaded gun and was shot Friday, Fort Worth police said.

He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

At approximately 1:31 p.m., police responded to a shooting call at 6100 Sparrow Wood Lane. In the apartment complex, a child under 5 years old found a loaded gun and was shot, police said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

Police said they are investigating whether he shot himself or was shot by someone else in the apartment.

