Child, 6, killed in shooting in Old East Dallas

A 6-year-old is dead after a shooting in Old East Dallas on Wednesday afternoon.

Dallas Police said officers were called to a shooting at about 2:40 p.m. on the 2100 block of North Fitzhugh Avenue and arrived to find an injured child.

The 6-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital where they later died.

Dallas Police have not released any other information about the shooting or announced any arrests.

Markia Boyd, who lives two doors down from the victim, told NBC 5 the child was a "sweet little girl" who had played with her own children.

"That hurts," Boyd said, after learning the girl had died of her injury. "God, there's a plan behind all this. I'm trying to not cry ... I'm shaking right now."

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.