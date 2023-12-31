16-year-old boy charged in connection with fatal Dallas shooting

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a shooting in Dallas that left a teenage boy dead, and another adolescent boy hurt early Friday morning.

The Dallas Police Department said officers received a call around 4:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 29, about a shooting in the 3100 block of Harry Hines Boulevard.

Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found two 14-year-old boys suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to a local hospital. Unfortunately, one of the teens died from his injuries. The other victim is expected to survive.

Authorities said the 16-year-old was initially charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. However, after one of the victims' death, one of his charges will be upgraded to manslaughter.

The names of the teens involved in the fatal shooting will not be released to the public due to them being underage.