Chickasaw Nation in Oklahoma Offering Vaccines to Anyone in Any State

In Dallas County alone, more than a million people -- and counting -- are waiting for a vaccine.

No one knows when people who will become eligible next week and who are just now signing up will get a shot.

Vaccine sites north of the Red River have plenty for Texans tired of waiting.

The Chickasaw Nation receives its allocation from the Indian Health Service, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The native American nation is headquartered in Ada, Oklahoma, about two and a half hours north of Dallas.

The Chickasaws operate vaccination sites in four cities in Oklahoma: Ada, Ardmore, Purcell and Tishomingo.

The Ada location can vaccinate up to 4,500 people per day, according to Chief Medical Officer John Krueger. On average, only about 300 people are coming through.

“My team really likes to give vaccines so we hope more people will come. We live for that big number,” Dr. Krueger said.

The Chickasaws began vaccinating their own members months ago.

Then a few weeks back, they opened up eligibility to all Oklahomans, even before the state did.

Today, anyone from any state can come.

The challenge is getting people there.

“Even if you have to drive for a vaccine, the faster we can vaccinate right now and the more people we can vaccinate, the better chance we have against knocking down the surges,” Dr. Krueger said.

Krueger says only about 15% of people vaccinated at Chickasaw Nation sites come from out-of-state, adding no one will be turned away.

Charity Eakens works at a school in Ada. She received her second dose Tuesday.

“I feel good, I feel thankful to the Chickasaw Nation for allowing me to have this opportunity, and now, I'm protected and can help protect those around me,” Eakens said.

Below is the list of vaccine sites operated by the Chickasaw Nation:

Chickasaw Nation Emergency Operations Facility, 1300 Cradduck Road, Ada, Oklahoma 74820

Chickasaw Nation Ardmore Health Clinic, 2510 Chickasaw Blvd., Ardmore, Oklahoma 73401

Chickasaw Nation Purcell Health Clinic, 1438 Hardcastle Blvd., Purcell, Oklahoma 73080

Chickasaw Nation Tishomingo Health Clinic. 817 E. 6th St., Tishomingo, Oklahoma 73460

To schedule appointments or learn more, visit covidvaccine.chickasaw.net.

All sites are open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. They are closed on weekends, holidays and during inclement weather, as well as Good Friday, April 2.