Cathedral Guadalupe in Downtown Dallas honored with prestigious ‘National Shrine' designation

The Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe, one of the most significant and historical landmarks in the heart of Dallas, has been granted the prestigious designation of a National Shrine by the United States Catholic Conference of Bishops.

"The Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe has stood as a beacon of faith and history in Dallas for generations,” Bishop of the Diocese of Dallas Edward Burns said. “This elevation to National Shrine status is a testament to our community and parishioners' enduring devotion, the cultural richness the Cathedral embodies, and its role as a place of solace and reflection for all. We are immensely proud of this recognition and what it signifies. This elevation to National Shrine status brings even greater dignity to our sacred space and encourages us to continue to grow and improve not only the physical plant of the Cathedral but also the growth of the entire downtown neighborhood. This is a tremendously positive national spotlight pointed right to our Diocese and our city."

Pastor Father Jesús Belmontes of the Shrine echoed Bishop Burns comments.

"This Cathedral has been a sanctuary for countless souls, a place of worship, and a center for spiritual growth,” Belmontes said. “Its architecture and history serve as an architectural analog of God's grace as it continues the mission to serve the needs of its parishioners, the diocese, and the community at large. We are committed to continuing our service, faith, and community mission, and this recognition will inspire us to do even more for our parishioners and the city."

The Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe, now known as the National Shrine Cathedral of Our Lady of Guadalupe, has long been a place of pilgrimage for Catholics, especially Catholics from Mexico and Latin America.

According to the Diocese of Dallas, the Cathedral's cornerstone was laid on June 17, 1898. Father Jeffrey A. Hartnett was the pastor at the time. Father Hartnett did not live to see the Cathedral's completion. On October 26, 1902, the Cathedral was formally dedicated by Bishop Edward Dunne. Constructed out of red brick and limestone and featuring many beautiful stained glass windows, the architect Nicholas J. Clayton is regarded as the greatest Victorian architect Texas has ever known. It has recently attained the designation of a National Shrine, solidifying its role as a place of pilgrimage, worship, and community support.

This significant milestone reflects the Cathedral's enduring cultural and religious significance within the community and the broader context of the United States.