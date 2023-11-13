Bragging About Skyline High School, America's First Magnet School

This isn't just math! In Chenay Taylor's class, students tackle big problems with big numbers and formulas.

Rather than just throwing complex equations at students, Taylor makes everything real-world.

Like a social media video where people are surprised to learn their height and arm span are connected. She makes students test it out.

"We're measuring each other's height; we're trying to measure from one finger to another finger," said Alexis Olvera as he recorded his team's measurements.

They're using the skills they've learned in AP statistics to analyze the data to predict how likely arm span and height would match up for all of us.

"You can pull kids who don't like math into stats, and they're like, oh my gosh, everything is real world. There's nothing not connected to real life," said Taylor.

Jonathan Ruiz, a senior at Skyline, says they never go home wondering how they will use this in real life.

"x+5 = 0. That doesn't mean anything in the real world, that doesn't mean anything to me, but something like this, it's my actual height. I can measure this. I can do this again later if I wanted to," said Ruiz.

Skyline's students are soaring in their scores on AP statistics, with kids mastering tests on a school level and doing well on AP exams.

"It really helps to get closer to people within here. You're not just doing good with learning, but you have connections," said Angelyn Colorado, a student.

Skyline High School was established as America’s first magnet school in 1972. It is the largest high school in Dallas ISD, serving up to 4,000 students.

Thirty different Career and Technical offerings are at the skyline, everything from aviation mechanics to interior design, even a floral program.

Many students walk out certified and able to work, whether they want to do the trades as a profession or as a way to make money while in college.

Principal Joseph Pouncy is a former student at Skyline; his mother was assistant principal, and he cherishes the school's rich history.

Alums showed up to brag about the school they love and their awe at the work still being done in its halls on Monday.

Known for their band, Skyline shows spirit.

Notable alumni include Olympic and World Championship gold medalist athlete Michael Johnson, NBA standouts Larry Johnson and Calvin CJ Miles, and country music artist "Cowboy" Troy Coleman.

