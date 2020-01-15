Bus Driver Arrested, Accused of Taking Improper Video of Students

Investigators in Rockwall say they have arrested a Rockwall Independent School District bus driver.

43-year-old Michael Paul Smith is facing charges of invasive visual recording.

Officers said Smith used his personal electronic device to take improper video of students as they were entering and exiting the bus.

The school bus was also equipped with a district-owned camera, which caught Smith's actions.

The Rockwall ISD turned the video of Smith over to the Rockwall Police Department.

The Rockwall ISD said Smith drove bus #73 and his primary route was for students attending Springer Elementary School and Utley Middle School.

Smith has been booked into the Rockwall County Jail and is currently being held on a $7,500 bond.

The Rockwall ISD sent a letter home to parents of students on bus #73 on Tuesday. It stated in part "Per Rockwall ISD practice, he was immediately removed from his duties while our Human Resources Department conducted a thorough investigation into the matter. Based on this investigation, Mr. Smith was terminated Wednesday afternoon."

You can read the full letter below.