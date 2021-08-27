Bonton Farms Hopes to Open ‘Bonton Tiny House Village'

Bonton Farms in Dallas is working with the city to get approval for its latest project: Bonton Tiny House Village.

"So what we have here is a small kitchen," Bonton Farms Heath & Wellness Manager Daris Lee said, showing one of the tiny homes. "This creates so much room and space for a person to be able to be all that he can be."

Two tiny homes sit on the Bonton Farms property. They are identical light gray, 399-square foot homes, with granite countertops, one bedroom, one bath, and a front porch.

"This is not a tiny house," Bonton Farms worker Eddie Solis said sitting on the porch. "It's a mansion!"

Solis is one of the first in line to get a tiny home. He got a job working at Bonton Farms after he served 27 years for drug-related crimes in a prison cell that was smaller than the tiny home front porch.

"It can be the size of a little garage and I'll be grateful," he said. "I want to tell them how grateful I am."

Bonton Farms is working with the city of Dallas to get approval for its tiny homes. They said the city needs more innovative solutions for the housing insecure.

"Our intention is to bring these guys in and to get them started on their next dignified step," Lee said.

"It's going to be more independent... This is going to mature me to be more civilized, to be a person living the right way," Solis said from the porch. "I'm going to get a rocking chair and just sit here and listen to the birds. That's what I love to hear!"