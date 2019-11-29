Black Friday Push Needed to Help ‘Angel Tree’ Program

The Salvation Army hopes Black Friday shoppers can help the 2019 Angel Tree Campaign by donating gifts for children, seniors and special needs adults in the DFW area. There are approximately 9,000 "angels" still needing adopting.

"Yes, we are running behind, but I know that if people are like me, we wait until the sales are on so that we can get good bargains to be able to purchase more for the children," Maj. Lola Moldonado said.

There are nine local malls participating in this year's program and approximately 300 companies and groups with Angel Trees on-site. Dec. 5 is the last day to adopt Angels. Friday, Dec. 6 is the last day to return gifts to the Angel Tree.

"Need has no season, but for the children, they don’t understand why they don’t have a Christmas," Moldonado said. "So, if you see that little angel, that angel represents a child whose parent is not able to afford a gift."

For more information, click here.

Mall Locations:

ARLINGTON

Parks at Arlington

DALLAS

Galleria Dallas

NorthPark Center

Town East Mall

DENTON

Golden Triangle Mall

FORT WORTH

Hulen Mall

North East Mall

Ridgmar Mall

PLANO

The Shops at Willow Bend