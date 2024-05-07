Cox Elementary School paused Monday morning to honor two students killed in the mass shooting at the Allen Outlet Mall in 2023.

Monday, May 6, marked one year since the deadly rampage that claimed the lives of eight people, including sisters Daniela, 11, and Sofia, 8, Mendoza.

Daniela’s classmates have moved on to another school, but Sofia’s remain at Cox and participated in the morning’s event.

Children and staff wore the sisters’ favorite color yellow and released butterflies in their memory.

They loved butterflies.

The Wylie ISD school also broke ground on the future home of Mendoza Legacy Park on campus.

School leaders hope the park will honor the sisters’ legacies, symbolizing resilience, love, and unity.

The park will be built on the front side of the school located in Sachse.

Stephanie Green, an ESL teacher who knew one of the sisters, leads the project funded by community donations.

“I sat down with the teachers literally with crayons and notebook paper and we just sketched out ideas,” said Green. “We knew for sure we wanted the birdfeeder for Daniela because she was so generous and giving and then the free little library for Sofia because she wanted to own her own library.”

The district brought in an organization with comfort therapy dogs for students to pet and hug.

Daniela, a 4th grader, is remembered as always smiling.

“She was known around here for carrying around her Stanley cup,” remembers Green with a smile. “She would just walk around the place like a boss.”

When a staff member complimented her Stanley cup, Daniela returned the next day with a cup for the staff member.

She did the same when a classmate admired her pencil.

“She would let others take the spotlight before she would. She was awesome,” said Green. “She loved to do her TikTok dances and everything. She had a personality!”

Lauren Wright was Sofia’s second-grade teacher last year and says she was unforgettable.

“Unlike any other kid. She was just bouncy,” said Wright with a laugh. “She wore this beautiful ponytail her mom would do every morning for her, and it would just bounce everywhere she went.”

Losing her student was one of the most difficult days of Wright’s life, but she says she was determined to be there to help her other students through their pain.

Wright says the school’s 2nd and 4th graders reacted in different ways after hearing of the mass shooting that claimed their friends’ lives.

Younger students were inquisitive while older students were more aware of the unspeakable violence that had taken place in their neighboring city.

The planned park, says Wright, will help in their journey through grief.

“I’m just so excited to have a place to go to feel like I’m with her,” she said. “It’s a place where we can just go where we can be close to Daniela and Sofia and to remember them and talk about them and leave that space in our lives where they should be.”