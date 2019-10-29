NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army invite you to help children and seniors in need this holiday season. Participate in the Angel Tree program and donate gifts for children, seniors and special needs adults in the DFW area. (Published Friday, Nov. 1, 2019)

Help us warm the hearts, bring joy and a smile to those in need. Just stop by the Salvation Army Angel Tree at one of the malls listed below, select an Angel tag from the tree and return the gifts to the Angel Tree. Each tag lists the first name, age, gender, clothing sizes, wish item, and need item. Special code numbers ensure that the gifts go to the families who have requested them. The gifts will be distributed in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton and Ellis counties.

Parents began interviewing for holiday assistance at The Salvation Army community centers in September. In order to qualify, parents met with a Salvation Army worker who reviewed their income and expense information to confirm the family was indeed in need.

There are nine local malls participating in this year’s program and approximately 300 companies and groups with Angel Trees on-site. The program will start on Friday, November 1. Thursday, December 5, is the last day to adopt Angels. Friday, December 6 is the last day to return gifts to the Angel Tree.

For more information, click here.

THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE 2019

November 1 – December 6

ARLINGTON

Parks at Arlington

DALLAS

Galleria Dallas

NorthPark Center

Town East Mall

DENTON

Golden Triangle Mall

FORT WORTH

Hulen Mall

North East Mall

Ridgmar Mall

PLANO

The Shops at Willow Bend

