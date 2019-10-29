Salvation Army Angel Tree 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Salvation Army Angel Tree 2019

By Linda Delley

Published Oct 29, 2019 at 5:25 PM | Updated at 1:29 PM CST on Nov 22, 2019

    Angel Tree Starts Today, Nov. 1

    NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and The Salvation Army invite you to help children and seniors in need this holiday season. Participate in the Angel Tree program and donate gifts for children, seniors and special needs adults in the DFW area. (Published Friday, Nov. 1, 2019)

    Help us warm the hearts, bring joy and a smile to those in need. Just stop by the Salvation Army Angel Tree at one of the malls listed below, select an Angel tag from the tree and return the gifts to the Angel Tree. Each tag lists the first name, age, gender, clothing sizes, wish item, and need item. Special code numbers ensure that the gifts go to the families who have requested them. The gifts will be distributed in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, Denton and Ellis counties.

    Parents began interviewing for holiday assistance at The Salvation Army community centers in September. In order to qualify, parents met with a Salvation Army worker who reviewed their income and expense information to confirm the family was indeed in need.

    There are nine local malls participating in this year’s program and approximately 300 companies and groups with Angel Trees on-site. The program will start on Friday, November 1. Thursday, December 5, is the last day to adopt Angels. Friday, December 6 is the last day to return gifts to the Angel Tree.

    For more information, click here.

    THE SALVATION ARMY ANGEL TREE 2019
    November 1 – December 6

    ARLINGTON
    Parks at Arlington

    DALLAS
    Galleria Dallas
    NorthPark Center
    Town East Mall

    DENTON
    Golden Triangle Mall

    FORT WORTH
    Hulen Mall
    North East Mall
    Ridgmar Mall

    PLANO
    The Shops at Willow Bend

