Birds moved indoors at Dallas Zoo over close case of Avian Flu

At the Dallas Zoo, the flock of flamingos are often the first attraction people visit.

Right now, all they see is an empty habitat.

“This afternoon there were several kids that ran up and were like, ‘Where are the flamingos? I don't see the flamingos?’” said Dr. Anne Burgforf, associate vice president of animal health and welfare at the Dallas Zoo.

The flamingoes are now hidden from the public.

Dr. Burgdorf says the zoo's flamingos, and most birds, are being kept behind the scenes because of a deadly strain of the bird flu.

“This is the first time the USDA reported it within 50 miles of the zoo. This is the first time we've gone to what we call our highest level of alert,” said Dr. Burgdorf.

While no birds at the zoo have been diagnosed with the flu, Dr. Burgdorf says it is highly contagious.

“The bird flu is spread by feces or bird poop from wild birds and then our birds can come into contact, or other birds come into contact with it,” explained Dr. Burgdorf.

The birds that are still visible, she says, are ones that don't do as well indoors for long periods of time.

Dr. Burgdorf says she knows visitors miss the birds and hopes the fan-favorites will be back within a couple weeks.

“Kinda sad but they gotta do what they gotta do to protect those animals,” said Zoo visitor Elysa Apen.

Bird flu outbreaks are on the rise nationwide.



It's now been detected in 47 states since the first highly pathogenic case was detected in U.S. poultry in early 2022.