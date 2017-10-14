Big Temperature Drop & Rain Moves in to North Texas

S Band Radar & Maps | Forecast | Weather Alerts

Traffic | Send Us a Photo/Video | Live Cams

A strong cold front is moving through North Texas this morning with rain, isolated storms and breezy north winds. A wind Advisory remains in effect for much of North Texas through 11 a.m. The front will push SE through the morning, with sustained winds between 25-30 mph and gusts in excess of 35 mph at times. Expect the rain to last through late morning.

The sky will begin clearing out in the afternoon and the wind will gradually decrease, but most of the day will be windy and cool.

The new work and school week will begin with a couple of chilly mornings as temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb from the 70s early in the week to the 80s as the week goes on.

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Interactive Radar

SkyCams

Above: A view of Fort Worth from The Stayton at Museum Way. Below, Dallas from Lake Cliff Tower.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.