Big Temperature Drop & Rain Moves in to North Texas

A strong cold front drops temperatures and brings rain Sunday morning

A strong cold front is moving through North Texas this morning with rain, isolated storms and breezy north winds. A wind Advisory remains in effect for much of North Texas through 11 a.m. The front will push SE through the morning, with sustained winds between 25-30 mph and gusts in excess of 35 mph at times. Expect the rain to last through late morning.

The sky will begin clearing out in the afternoon and the wind will gradually decrease, but most of the day will be windy and cool.

The new work and school week will begin with a couple of chilly mornings as temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s both Monday and Tuesday. Highs will climb from the 70s early in the week to the 80s as the week goes on.

 

Get the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

