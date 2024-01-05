Bedford apartment partially collapses in 2-alarm fire

An apartment building in Bedford partially collapsed Friday morning when a fire tore through the building.

The Bedford Fire Department said a 2-alarm fire broke out at the 3 Thousand One Crystal Springs apartments at about 915 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a heavily involved fire that quickly burned through the roof and resulted in a partial roof collapse, the department said.

NBC 5 viewer Dan Grunewald shot video as the Bedford Fire Department battled a fire at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Crystal Springs Street Friday morning.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Preliminarily, firefighters said the fire started on the ground floor and worked its way up to the attic. Twelve residences were damaged by the fire, though it's not clear how many people were evacuated or have been displaced by the fire.

Fire officials said at least one resident was unaware of the fire and was evacuated by firefighters doing search and rescue operations. A cat was also brought out of the fire and survived.

An officer was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.