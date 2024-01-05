Bedford

Bedford apartment partially collapses in 2-alarm fire

One officer was treated for smoke inhalation Friday, and no other injuries were reported; a cat was rescued

An apartment building in Bedford partially collapsed Friday morning when a fire tore through the building.

The Bedford Fire Department said a 2-alarm fire broke out at the 3 Thousand One Crystal Springs apartments at about 915 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find a heavily involved fire that quickly burned through the roof and resulted in a partial roof collapse, the department said.

Preliminarily, firefighters said the fire started on the ground floor and worked its way up to the attic. Twelve residences were damaged by the fire, though it's not clear how many people were evacuated or have been displaced by the fire.

Fire officials said at least one resident was unaware of the fire and was evacuated by firefighters doing search and rescue operations. A cat was also brought out of the fire and survived.

An officer was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

