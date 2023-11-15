holidays

Be transported to Santaland on the Santa Express

SNOWDAY x Santaland will be open from Nov. 17 - Dec. 24

By Lucy Ladis

NBC DFW

Why wait in a long line to visit Santa when you could be transported on the Santa Express.

SNOWDAY x Santaland is an interactive experience that brings Santa's village to life.

Scot Redman and his team have been creating magic in Dallas since 2019.

After visiting Meow Wolf in New Mexico, Redman wondered if there was an experience like that for Christmas.

"I love that this is an escape and that people can come here, and you do really feel like all of the sudden you are at the North Pole," Redman said. "It's just an overall take you away from your regular life experience."

After you visit with Santa, you can explore SNOWDAY village. In the village, there is an upside-down room, the peppermint soda shop, the spaceship camper and so much more.

There are six photo opportunities in SNOWDAY that are powered by RFID cards. When you scan your card it will take your photo and send it to your phone.

If you have already been don't worry, no two years are the same.

"Every year we try to be different and change and create new things," Redman said. "Every year, just creating a much more magical moment."

SNOWDAY x Santaland will be open at the Galleria Dallas from Nov. 17 - Dec. 24. Get your tickets here.

This article tagged under:

holidaysSnowGalleria Dallassanta claus
